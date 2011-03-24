Two Fukushima Workers Are Hospitalized After Severe Radiation Exposure

Photo: AP

Three Fukushima workers were exposed to a dangerous blast of radiation, nuclear safety agents announced today. Two of the men were hospitalized after developing skin lesions on their legs.The workers were exposed to radiation “ranging from 170 to 180 millisieverts,” according to Japan’s Nuclear Safety Agency, while an exposure of only 100 millisieverts is known to cause an increased risk of cancer. They had been laying cables at a reactor.



Japan has raised the legal limit of radiation to which workers can be exposed to 250 millisieverts annually, which is five times higher than the limit in America.

Is this a suicide mission?

The Telegraph claims that five of the Fukushima 50 were already killed during an explosion, based on statements from TEPCO — and another two dozen people have been injured since the plant began leaking radiation.

Increasing radiation fears are one factor causing a new plunge in TEPCO shares.

