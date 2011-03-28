Fukushima's New Problem: It's Leaking Water That's 100,000x More Radioactive Than Normal

Photo: AP

The crisis at the Fukushima nuke plant rages on. Kyodo has a grim assessment of the current situation, which basically boils down to this: There’s water leaking form the nuke plant registering radiation readings at 100,000X normal. That’s problematic, because it’s preventing workers from getting in and making needed repairs.Meanwhile, high levels of radiation continue to be detected in the nearby safe, though naturally authorities are still saying that fish from the surrounding ocean are safe.



The good news? Radiation in the air in Tokyo has actually been fallen, and the drinking water is infant-safe again.

