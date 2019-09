Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant site was inundated by the tsunami earthquake in the East (the blue) (courtesy TEPCO)

This has been rumoured all day and now it’s official.Fukushima has been raised to a level 7 nuclear crisis, putting it on par with Chernobyl.



The Nikkei is down 1.6% in mid-day trading.

