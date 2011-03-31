FUKUSHIMA: High Radiation Detected Outside The 20 Kilometer Evacuation Zone

14:24 ET: High radiation has been detected at a village 40 kilometer from the Fukushima plant, according to the IAEA.



Japan has encouraged evacuations only within a 20 kilometer radius. The finding will increase pressure on the government to extend the zone.

Two weeks ago Washington had already advised Americans within an 80 kilometer radius to evacuate.

EARLIER: Radioactive iodine at a concentration of 3,355 times the legal limit was identified in a seawater sample near the plant, Japan’s nuclear safety agency said Wednesday. This is the highest contamination level yet.

Agency spokesman Hidehiko Nishiyama said the exact cause of the contamination was unknown, according to Kyodo.

The government maintains that the most-toxic water has been contained in trenches and that it has not seeped into seawater or groundwater.

Meanwhile Tokyo Electric are pouring more seawater onto the reactors to cool them, thus creating new contaminated water, which will have to be contained and stored.

In another sign things are getting worse, Tokyo Electric stock plunged another 20% last night.

