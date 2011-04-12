Japan Prepares To Raise Level Of Nuke Crisis To The Most Severe

12:08 ET: Japan may raise the level of the nuke crisis to the most severe, according to Kyodo.



The government is also expected to expand the evacuation zone — both signs that the crisis is getting worse, not better.

05:35 ET: On Sunday night — before the latest 7.1 quake — Japan’s government was preparing to extend the evacuation zone to 19 miles, according to Asahi newspaper.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to change evacuation status from voluntary to mandatory, according to The Japan Times via NYT.

Some will say this is too little too late.

High radioactivity has been measured at farms and in seawater 25 miles from the nuclear plant. America and other foreign goverments issued a 37-mile advisory weeks ago.

Naoto Kan’s party lost 70 local seats in elections on Sunday, partially due to its handling of the crisis.

