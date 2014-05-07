Spooky Shots Of The Abandoned Fukushima Disaster Area Taken With A Drone

Japanese aerial photography company HEXaMedia flew a drone equipped with cameras through Tomioka, Japan, the largely abandoned town that played host to the Fukushima nuclear meltdown.
It edited together a number of spooky shots into a 7-minute video that you can watch here. Check out the most stunning shots in the gallery below.
Even from a drone's high vantage point, there's little evidence of people outside of their abandoned homes and shops.
(video provider='vimeo' id='92984683' size='xlarge' align='center')
Fukushima Tomioka the abandoned city from HEXaMedia on Vimeo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.