A New Report Shows Why The Fukushima Disaster May Argue In favour Of More Nuclear Power

No one has yet died as a result of radiation exposure from the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown, according to a new UN report (via the New York Times’ Andy Revkin).



So far, it’s not even clear it’s gotten anyone sick, although other studies have shown evidence some still could.

“Radiation exposure following the nuclear accident at Fukushima-Daiichi did not cause any immediate health effects,” the report, released Friday, says. “It is unlikely to be able to attribute any health effects in the future among the general public and the vast majority of workers.”

Between 15,000 and 20,000 people were killed by the earthquake and tsunami that caused nuclear cores in multiple reactors to overheat, causing the release of radioactive fallout.

This is not to say there still aren’t problems at the plant. As of April it was leaking radioactive water into the soil, and an investigation last summer showed regulators along with plant operator Tepco had failed to carry out basic safety checks.

Plus, since the accident, Fukushima’s population has fallen by more than 60,000.

But it may be further proof for those like Brian Eno who believe the Fukushima situation actually shows why we should be using more nuclear power: the absolute level of mishaps are low, and even when something does go wrong, the lasting damage appears minimal.

