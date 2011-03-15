The Companies Exposed To Each Failing Reactor In Japan

The ongoing crisis at Fukushima’s reactors continues, with fuel rods in three of the Daiichi reactors melting.



Those three reactors are Daiichi 1,2, and 3. As shown below, they are operated by TEPCO, with their equipment manufactured by GE and Toshiba.

Note: All three of these reactors began operations in the 1970s, and were nearing retirement age already.

Thus far, there has been no sign of similar problems at Fukushima Daini, though higher levels of radiation were detected there today.

Photo: Yuanta Research

