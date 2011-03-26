FUKUSHIMA: Little Progress Made As Radioactive Material Leaks Into The Ocean

Fears are rising that radioactive water is polluting the ocean around Fukushima endangering wildlife in the area, according to Kyodo News.



Authorities deny this will have any effect on the country’s food supply, but radioactive material was found in the ocean near the plant, and it was “1,250.8 times the legal limit” in terms of concentration.

The government continues to suggest that everyone within a 30 KM radius of the plant evacuate, according to a news conference with the Prime Minister.

The process of cooling the facilities has seen limited progress. Government spokesman Yukio Edano told the press, “the current situation is that we are preventing it from worsening.”

Those trying to stabilise the plant have switched to using fresh water instead of sea water, which will improve their ability to cool reactors. Polluted water is being drained from reactor 1, and may soon be drained from reactors 2 and 3.

But radiation levels are halting the progress of workers, from Kyodo News:

On Thursday, three workers were exposed to water containing radioactive materials 10,000 times the normal level at the turbine building connected to the No. 3 reactor building. On Friday, a pool of water with similar high concentration of radioactive materials was found in the No. 1 reactor’s turbine building, causing some restoration work to be suspended.

