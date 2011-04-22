A Chilling Photo Comparison Of Chernobyl And Fukushima

There are been two level 7 nuclear disasters in history.



One of them created a no-man’s land in Ukraine, where after 25 years the government is still paying hundreds of millions of dollars to contain radiation.

The other disaster is unfolding right now in Fukushima. The government has evacuated all people within 19 miles of the nuclear plant. It is unknown when they will return.

AP photographer Sergey Ponomarev braved both locations to prepare a chilling photo comparison.

Bookshelves in a town just outside CHERNOBYL on April 2, 2006 In this photo taken April 2, 2006, book shelves are seen in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A deserted library near FUKUSHIMA on April 21, 2011 In this Thursday, April 21, 2011 photo, books lie on the floor by book shelves in the deserted town of Futaba, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A deserted playground near FUKUSHIMA on April 21, 2011 In this Thursday, April 21, 2011 photo, playground is seen at a kindergarten in the deserted town of Futaba, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) An abandoned fair near CHERNOBYL on April 2, 2006 In this photo taken April 2, 2006, ferris wheel is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A deserted hospital near FUKUSHIMA on April 21, 2011 In this Thursday, April 21, 2011 photo, a gurney is seen in front of the entrance to a hospital in the deserted town of Futaba, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A deserted hospital near CHERNOBYL on April 2, 2006 In this photo taken April 2, 2006, an obstetric chair is seen in front of a hospital in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear plant. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A nuclear safety drill near CHERNOBYL on April 3, 2006 In this photo taken April 3, 2006, schoolchildren wear gas masks during nuclear safety training lessons in Rudo near an isolated zone around Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A man walks through a deserted town near FUKUSHIMA on April 21, 2011 In this Thursday, April 21, 2011 photo, a man wearing a protective suit walks in the yard in the deserted town of Futaba, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A dog near FUKUSHIMA on April 21, 2011 In this Thursday, April 21, 2011 photo, a dog walks across a street in the deserted town of Futaba, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A dog near CHERNOBYL on April 2, 2006 In this Sunday, April 2, 2006 photo, a homeless dog runs in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A model of the power plant at a deserted museum near FUKUSHIMA on April 21, 2011 In this Thursday, April 21, 2011 photo, the model of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant is displayed at the local history museum in Futaba, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) A concrete and steel sarcophagus covers the ruined reactor at CHERNOBYL on April 2, 2006 In this Sunday, April 2, 2006 photo, a concrete and steel sarcophagus, covering the ruined reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (AP/Photo Sergey Ponomarev) The list goes on 14 Nuclear Disaster Sites That Are Still Unsafe For Humans >

