This Fujitsu SmartPad May Win Over iPad—If It's Ever Released

Photo: Fujitsu

A little while ago, Fujitsu unveiled a couple of conceptual notebooks and tablets that were stylish, unique and practical.Recently it announced a new conceptual product dubbed as SmartPad. As one can make out, it is a tablet.



Though it doesn’t exist in real life, it looks amazing on paper.

From the picture, we can see that the tablet is thin and has a 10-inch multi-touch panel. What is interesting about this design is that the tablet is integrated with a stand.

No word on whether Fujitsu will develop this product or not, but we surely hope they do. This one can surely give competition to iPad in style!

This post originally appeared at PClaunches.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.