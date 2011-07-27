Toshiba Is Making The Next Generation Windows Phone, And You Won't Even Be Able To Buy It

The first “Mango” Windows Phone launching this fall just got unveiled in Japan, the Fujitsu Toshiba IS12T.



The IS12T isn’t anything revolutionary on the hardware side, except that it has a 13.2 MP camera and is waterproof, Engadget reports.

The phone sports a 3.7-inch WVGA screen, the same 1 GHz Qualcomm processor we’ve seen in the HTC Thunderbolt, and 32GB of internal storage.

The IS12T is being launched through the carrier KDDI in Japan. While it’s unlikely this phone will see the light of day in the U.S., we should have a whole slew of Windows Phone Mango handsets coming very soon after that.

