Fujitsu concept laptop with bendable AMOLED screens

We love conceptual products. They are not only cool but also inspire us for future. Here’s one more conceptual laptop computer — Fujitsu laptop with bendable AMOLED screens, designed by Kim Min Seok.



As can be seen in the picture, the laptop doesn’t have a physical keyboard. Instead it has two AMOLED displays out of which one can be used as a keyboard for inputting and another as a display. In fact you can even use both panels as typical displays.

Furthermore, the panels are bendable, meaning you can hold the laptop in your hand, just like textbooks! How cool and natural!

Currently, it is just a conceptual product, but hope Fujitsu’s engineering team somehow finds a way to manufacture this baby!

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

