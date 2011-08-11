Shep Smith Guest Points Out Fugitive Sister's Real Crime: Being A Crappy Stripper (VIDEO)

Shep Smith tackled the fugitive-siblings story with help from guests Arthur Aidala and Drew Findling today.
Findling, a lawyer, pointed out that the sister, Grace Lee Dougherty, a stripper, “wasn’t even a popular stripper.”
Which is probably less important now that she’s going to jail for a very long time.
Shep’s face is priceless.
Video below — click to the 1:20 mark.
