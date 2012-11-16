Fugitive McAfee Asked Message Board Users How Long It Takes To Be Traced By Phone

Photo: Gizmodo

Fugitive antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee posted on a web forum to ask how long it takes for a mobile phone company to triangulate a mobile phone signal.



Mr McAfee, 67, who is wanted on murder charges, posted a message under his ‘stuffmonger’ alias on a private message board, according to tech site Gizmodo .

He wrote: “How long does it take for a phone company to triangulate a cell phone signal? With what accuracy? Is there any way to confuse/delay the system? If a cell phone is turned off, but the battery is installed, is there any way to locate the phone? Are there any brands of phones are more/less difficult to triangulate?”

Mr McAfee made the posting at 9.48pm on Wednesday.

One of the responses to Mr McAfee’s posting read: “Well this is awkward…”

Mr McAfee is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of neighbour Gregory Faull, a 52-year-old businessman from Florida.

Mr Faull was found lying face up in a pool of blood on Sunday with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Multi-millionaire antivirus software entrepreneur McAfee told Wired magazine he knows nothing about Faull’s murder, but fears he may have been his killers’ intended target.

Mr McAfee, a British-born American, created McAfee antivirus software, which was worth around £60 million in 2009 but has slumped in the wake of the US financial crisis.

Yesterday Dean Barrow, the prime minister of Belize, cast doubts over Mr McAfee’s mental state and called for him to come forward, saying: “I don’t want to be unkind to the gentleman, but I believe he is extremely paranoid, even bonkers.

“Mr McAfee is a person of interest. His reaction to being a person of interest is, to put it very mildly, hugely exaggerated. He is now, I think, visiting all sorts of calumnies on our country, and on our security forces, and his behaviour is to be deprecated. Come forward man.”

