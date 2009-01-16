Fugitive Madoff Pal Sonja Kohn Emails: I'm A Victim

Remember Sonja Kohn, the Bernie Madoff pal, who founded an Austrian bank, Bank Medici, that had $2.1 billion with the Ponz? Yep, the same woman who hightailed it to MIA country because she may or may not have had some pissed off Russian oligarchs invested with her. Well now she’s emailed a public statement.



Bloomberg: “Having fallen victim to a company supervised by a U.S. regulator, as did many of the world’s most illustrious financial institutions, does not ease the pain”…. “Reading that some voices believe that I should have known better makes the pain even more unbearable.”

Kohn’s e-mail came from an address verified by a Bank Medici spokeswoman. Kohn said Madoff was “trusted by the best and smartest” and likened his scheme to a tsunami or earthquake that strikes “unpredictably and devastatingly.”..

…”The Madoff fraud destroyed lives, life savings and companies that were the result of decades of hard work,” she wrote. Madoff’s firm “was not an obscure hedge fund; it was a 48- year-old, highly visible firm with approximately 200 employees and over $600 million in capital,” she wrote.

Andreas Theiss, a lawyer for Bank Medici, said he wasn’t aware of the statement.

