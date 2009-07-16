Fugitive Julian Tzolov Arrested

Fugitive Julian Tzolov — the former Credit Suisse banker who lost client money in Auction Rate Securities — has been found.



Bloomberg: Julian Tzolov, the fugitive former Credit Suisse Group AG broker who was charged with bail jumping, has been arrested, Assistant Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Daniel Spector said in a letter to court filed today.

Tzolov, who’s accused of fraudulently selling clients subprime mortgages linked to auction-rate securities, was declared a fugitive in June.

“The government writes to inform the Court that the defendant (and fugitive) Julian Tzolov has been apprehended,” Spector said in the letter.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.