Fugitive Bronx Zoo Cobra Now Has A Twitter Account

The Egyptian cobra that escaped from The Bronx Zoo over the weekend did what anyone would do after being cooped up indoors for several years…create a Twitter account and tour New York City.



Photo: Twitter

has emerged in the wake of the venomous reptile’s departure becoming a news media sensation. The twitter account (@BronxZoosCobra) was just started yesterday and already has over 50,000 followers.The cobra has already visited the Magnolia Bakery, the Metropolitan Museum of Art , and the Museum of Natural History. The cobra visited Wall Street as well, but didn’t stay long since the people down there “made his skin crawl.”

Legendary comedian Steve Martin has been exchanging tweets with the snake as well, so it looks like the cobra is acclimating to the city and meeting new people just fine despite the cold Northeastern climate being a potential hindrance.

Before you even think about asking, the snake has already explained how it can tweet like the rest of us despite not having fingers: “Ever heard of an iPhone? Duh.”

