It's Nearly Impossible To Get A Desk At The Best Office For Startups In NYC

The fuelled Collective is a 18,000 square foot co-working office space in New York City’s posh SoHo neighbourhood.
The Collective was started by Rameet Chawla and Ryan Matzner as a new business to complement the company’s lucrative app development firm, fuelled.
Chawla has been involved with the tech industry since 2004. His primary company, fuelled, makes gorgeous apps for heavyweight companies like Porsche, Ducati, Proctor & Gamble, Hallmark, and the Chicago Bulls, to name a few.
Chawla envisions The Collective as a place where his company can work alongside like-minded startups to further collaboration and community. He spared no expense designing and hand-crafting many of The Collective’s staple pieces.
What has resulted is an extremely luxurious, comfortable, and classy office space that would make even the top office designers jealous.
A single desk will set you back $650 per month and they are all gone ahead of today’s big reveal. For companies that want to secure a spot in The Collective, all hope isn’t lost. There is a waiting list you can sign up for. But if you’re dying to see The Collective in person you can always arrange a personal tour.
Each of the desk areas is broken down into different sections. If your group needs peace and quiet you'll be placed in a section that's away from those that are more animated.
You don't have to be chained to your desk to get work done at The Collective. There are comfortable couches and lounge chairs all over.
The Collective is animal friendly. This furry gal was prancing around the office excited to get some attention.
The collective holds 130 people. Chawla's goal with the Collective was to make the most positive work environment.
One desk at the collective will set you back $650 a month. It's one of the most expensive co-working spaces in New York City.
The space has nine conference rooms. The coolest one is the Davenport room. The entrance is disguised as a wardrobe.
This is fuelled's Founder and CEO Rameet Chawla. You have to watch your head as you enter the Davenport room.
Many of the lighting fixtures, like this one, were crafted by Chawla himself. Everything else was specifically chosen to fit the room's theme.
If you're parched you can grab a refreshing lemon water. Often times there is also cucumber water and orange water too.
Its hard to notice at first but this is fuelled's snack wall. There is an assortment of candy and other snacks stuffed into Mason jars.
The candy choices reflect the vintage feel. When we visited the snacks of choice was atomic fireballs and Mary Jane chews.
There are currently 27 startups working out of the collective. This particular conference room is always stocked with whisky, bourbon, and other spirits.
If you're running to a meeting but want a treat, the office ice cream cart is easily accessible and always stocked.
The fuelled Collective sits a floor above location-based app, Foursquare's office. From one of the upper hallways you can peek downstairs and see what FourSquare is up to.
The Redchurch room was packed with comfy chairs a big screen TV. The wallpaper and paneling are nice touches.
Chawala selected startups that inspire his own team. He wanted to be in a space full of creative companies.
The Collective didn't advertise its co-working space. But it filled up in a few short weeks. There is already a waiting list for startups that are eager to get in.
Now that you've seen The fuelled Collective, check out its downstairs neighbour, FourSquare's office...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.