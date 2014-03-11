Fuel Cell Stocks Are All Going Bananas Today

Share of major fuel cell companies are all ripping today.

Ballard Power, Plug Power, Fuel Cell Energy, and Hydrogenics are all surging as the fuel cell — the hydrogen-powered technology that came into vogue with investors in the late 90s — has a renaissance.

Fuel cell companies have reported stellar earnings lately. Plug Power, for instance, now has contracts to use its units on forklifts with Wal-Mart, BMW, FedEx, and Lowe’s.

These are companies that basically have been dormant for some time, but investors can’t get enough of them now. And, because some of these stocks went ripping during 1999, it’s making people nervous this is a sign this market is reaching bubble status.

Check it out:

