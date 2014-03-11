The Fuel Cell Stocks Are Being Ridiculous Again Today

If you’ve been watching stocks lately, the you know the hottest sub-story in the market is the incredible rise of the fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, Ballard Power, and Fuel Cell Energy, all of which were hot names during the last bubble.

They’re going bonkers again today in the pre-market.

From Matthew Boesler’s 10 Things You Need To Know Before The Opening Bell:

Fuel cell stocks going crazy in pre-market trading. Fuel cell stocks continue their surge this morning in pre-market trading following FuelCell Energy’s announcement of quarterly earnings results. The company’s loss of $US0.06 per share was slightly worse than expected, but it reported revenues of $US44.4 million, topping analysts’ $US43.4 million consensus estimate. FCEL is trading up over 18% on the news.

Plug Power is up 12%.

Ballard Power up 10%.

Crazy!

