Today's Market Is Bringing Back Even More Bad Memories

This weekend I wrote about how the crazy action in the fuel cell stocks is reminiscent of the late 90s boom. When people start to get really optimistic, they start piling into these speculative world-changing companies indiscriminately (fuel cells theoretically could replace the internal combustion engine one day).

Anyway, in my piece I mentioned three companies from back in the day that speculators loved: Plug Power (PLUG), Fuel Cell Energy (FCEL) and Ballard Power (BLDP).

And look at them all this morning. All going crazy.

