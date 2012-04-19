This Austrian Village Really Wants To Change Its Name

Photo: flickr: gemskiii

The 104 residents of the Fucking, Austria, are desperately hoping to rename the village after thieves keep stealing the village signs, The Telegraph reports.At least 13 road signs have been stolen and the villagers have grown tired of English-speakers posing semi-naked next to those they don’t steal.



However, so far plans to rename the village are stalling,. A vote that found support for a new name “Fugging” failed after it was found that name was already taken, the Mirror reports.

