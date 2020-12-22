FuboTV extends 4-day rally to 89% on report the streaming service is eyeing exclusive sports content deals

Associated Press

FuboTV surged as much as 28% on Monday following a report from Axios that the streaming service is considering exclusive sports-content deals.

CEO David Gandler told Axios that “everything is always on the table” as it explores the potential of forming exclusive partnership deals for live sports offerings.

Shares of fuboTV are up 89% over the past four days, pushing year-to-date gains to 463%.

FuboTV’s recent stock price surge could give the company more fire-power as it looks to acquire exclusive content, with its market capitalisation well above $US6 billion as of Monday trades, according to data from Bloomberg.

The streaming platform currently carries sports programming from ESPN, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and Strikezone, among others. The streaming service also carries non-sports content from popular networks like NBC, CBS, ABC, AMC, and Viacom owned channels like Nickelodeon and MTV.



