The FTSE went absolutely nowhere today

The FTSE had a wild ride but ended up where it started today.
It closed down 0.18 per cent, or 12 points, after a strong early start led by Pearson, which climbed 2.2% on the sale of the Financial Times.
But Aberdeen Asset Management, suffering from outflows and weak earnings, weighed on the index with a -7.5% fall.
Google FinanceUp, down and nowhere
