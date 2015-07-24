The FTSE went absolutely nowhere today

The FTSE had a wild ride but ended up where it started today.

It closed down 0.18 per cent, or 12 points, after a strong early start led by Pearson, which climbed 2.2% on the sale of the Financial Times.

But Aberdeen Asset Management, suffering from outflows and weak earnings, weighed on the index with a -7.5% fall.

Google Finance Up, down and nowhere

