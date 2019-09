The FTSE and pound are down today as markets have lost confidence in the electorate ahead of the UK’s election results.



With today’s minor sell off, are investors seeing a hung parliament as the likely result?

GBP/USD, down 1.15%:

FTSE, down 1.52%:

GBP/JPY, down 3.04%:

