BT shares jumped on Friday and the FTSE closed up

LONDON — BT shares helped buoy the FTSE 100, helped along by a deal with the regulator to spin-off its broadband and telephone infrastructure business Openreach.

BT has been under pressure from competitors and the regulator to separate from Openreach, which runs the cable network that connects nearly all of the UK to broadband internet and landline phones. The regulator Ofcom has been investigating the issue for two years.

On Friday the telecoms provider announced that it has reached a deal with Ofcom to turn Openreach into a legally separate entity with 32,000 staff, but said the company would remain within the wider BT group.

BT CEO Gavin Patterson said in a statement that the deal “end[s] a period of uncertainty for our people and support further investment in the UK’s digital infrastructure.

“This has been a long and challenging review where we have been balancing a number of competing interests. We have listened to criticism of our business and as a result are willing to make fundamental changes to the way Openreach will work in the future.”

Here’s how shares closed:

And here’s the FTSE:

