UK shares fall as Greece plans snap elections

The UK’s main share index fell 0.56% today — the eighth time in a row.

Shares briefly went positive on hopes the US Federal Reserve will postpone a long-awaited interest rate hike, but then dropped back down on news Greece may call snap elections next month.

The market has fallen every day since China devalued its currency last week.

The FTSE 100 now stands at 6,367.89, the lowest level since January, entering a correction phase. It’s fallen around 10% since hitting an all-time high of 7,104 in April.

Here’s the chart:

Leading the falls were companies going ex-dividend, passing the time cut-off for payouts to shareholders. British American Tobacco, Mondi and Hammerson all fell around 2%-3%.

Shares in mining companies rallied after days of losses. Randgold Resources was up over 5% while Anglo American climbed more than 4%.

