The FTSE nudged up a little today

The UK’s share market spent most of the day in the doldrums but rallied late to end the day a little higher.

The FTSE 100 index nudged up 0.08%, or 5.26 points, to end the day at 6,556.

Here’s the chart:

Shares in mining companies hit a six year low on fresh investor concerns about commodity prices and Chinese demand. BHP Billiton was hit by a downgrade from Deutsche Bank and shares fell as much as 1.76%.

TUI Travel was one of the day’s winners, rising as high as 1.8% on news that its earnings will come it at the higher end of analysts estimates.

