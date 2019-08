The FTSE had a pretty terrible week, driven down by China’s surprise devaluation and a worsening commodities rout.

The UK’s share index fell 0.11% today, or 7 points to 6,561.62, down more than 2% on the week.

Here’s the chart:

NOW WATCH: The cheapest new Ferrari money can buy is absolutely gorgeous



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.