The FTSE couldn’t have been flatter if it tried today.

The UK’s share index closed down 0.04% today, or 2.86 points to 6,568.33.

The FTSE gave up early gains this afternoon as enthusiasm for China’s third devaluation waned.

Here’s the chart:

