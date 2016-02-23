Almost 200 top business leaders signed a letter calling for Britain to stay in the EU

Oli Scarff/Getty Images Britain is set to vote on whether to remain in the European Union on June 23.

As expected, a host of business heavyweights have come out in favour of Britain staying in Europe.

In a letter published in Tuesday’s Times, almost 200 business leaders call for Brits to vote to stay in the European Union in the upcoming referendum on membership.

The signatories include executives at giants such as BP, Credit Suisse, BT, Vodafone, HSBC, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Airbus, AstraZeneca, BAE Systems, and Ryanair.

The key paragraph in the letter signed by 198 business people — including 36 FTSE 100 bosses — reads:

Business needs unrestricted access to the European market of 500 million people in order to continue to grow, invest and create jobs. We believe that leaving the EU would deter investment, threaten jobs and put the economy at risk. Britain will be stronger, safer and better off remaining a member of the EU.

The signatories employ hundreds of thousands of people across a wide range of industries in the UK, according to the letter, which was published in the Times newspaper.

In a separate letter also published in today’s Times, Trade Union Council leader Frances O’Grady also calls for Britain to remain within the EU, writing:

If the Brexit camp get their way many vital workplace benefits that the EU has given us — paid holidays, extra maternity rights and better conditions for part-time workers — could be for the chop. That may prove attractive to unenlightened business leaders but it will not win the hearts and minds of working people buckling under the strain of insecurity and reduced living standards.

Prime Minister David Cameron announced over the weekend that the pre-announced referendum on Britain’s membership would be held on June 23. The date was named after Cameron secured what he saw as a decisive deal with Europe on reforming Britain’s membership of the 25 country bloc.

But the Prime Minister, himself pro-European, has suffered several setbacks since announcing the date. Six Tory cabinet members, including Justice Secretary Michael Gove, have come out in favour of a so-called “Brexit” — a British exit from Europe — while Mayor of London Boris Johnson has also declared that Britain should leave.

Downing Street, which itself is backing the “Remain” campaign, is believed to have helped coordinate the letter, according to reports in The Independent.

Here’s the full list of signatories of today’s letter, as per the Times:

Nicholas Judd, Founder and head of investment, 90 North Real Estate Partners LLP

Matt McLaren, Executive director, Access Ambition Consultancy Services Ltd

Tony Fernandes, Group chief executive, Air Asia and Founder, Tune Group

Paul Kahn, President, Airbus Group UK

Jacqueline Gold CBE, Chief executive, Ann Summers

Greg Hodkinson, Chairman, Arup

Andy Clarke, Chief Executive, Asda

Pascal Soriot, Chief executive, AstraZeneca

Sir Adrian Montague CBE, Chairman, Aviva

aul Evans, Group chief executive, AXA UK & Ireland

Peter Rogers, Chief executive, Babcock International Group

Sir Roger Carr, Chairman, BAE Systems

Saghir Munir, Partner/director, Baker & Coleman Solicitors

Richard John Carter, Managing director, BASF

Ian Baxter, Chairman, Baxter Freight Limited

Una Driscoll, Managing director, Belt up Kidz

Andrew Mackenzie, Chief executive, BHP Billiton

Helen Gibbons, Director, Bizlang

Dr Ian Robertson Board, member, BMW AG

Helena Boas, Co-founder, Bodas

Bob Dudley, Chief executive, BP

Chris Grigg, Chief executive, British Land

Sir Alan Parker, Chairman, Brunswick Group

Sir Mike Rake, Chairman, BT Group

Gavin Patterson, Chief executive, BT Group

Christopher Bailey MBE, Chief executive, Burberry Group

Sir John Peace, Chairman, Burberry Group

George Iacobescu CBE, Chairman and chief executive, Canary Wharf Group

Philip Green, Chairman, Carillion

Alex Mitchell, Director, Causarma

AIain C. Conn, Chief executive, Centrica, Utilities

Sarah Golding, Chief executive and partner, CHI & Partners

Christopher Satterthwaite, Chief executive, Chime Communications Group

Laurent Lacassagne, Chairman and chief executive, Chivas Brothers

Phil Smith, Chief executive, UK and Ireland, Cisco

Sonny Leong, Chief executive, Civil Service College

Stephen Clarke, Partner/director, CJCH

Paul Walsh, Chief executive, Compass Group

Ian Breminer, Managing director, Complete Coffee

Professor Geeta Nargund, Founder and chief executive, CREATE Health

Tidjane Thiam, Chief executive, Credit Suisse

Kathryn Parsons, Co-founder and chief executive, Decoded

Cathy Owens, Director, Deryn Consulting

Ivan Menezes, Chief executive, Diageo

Peter Callahan, Director, Diamond Dispersions

Seb James, Chief executive, Dixons Carphone

Martha Lane Fox CBE, Co-founder, Doteveryone and Lastminute.com

Tim Gentles, Chief executive, Drill Board Worldwid

Dame Carolyn McCall, Chief executive; EasyJet

Lindsley Ruth, Chief executive, Electrocomponents

Liz Weatherill, Managing director, Enable2 C.I.C

Amjad Bseisu, Chief executive, Enquest

Damien Croft, Director, Esplora

Charlie Shaw, Managing director, Esteiro Business Solutions

Adam Shuter, Managing director, Exact Logistics

Roland Rudd, Chairman; FinsburyMedia

James Farley, Executive vice president and president, Europe, Ford Automotive

Nacho Morais, Director, Frank Consulting

Michael Keegan, Executive director, EMEIA, Fujitsu

Stewart Wingate, Chief executive, Gatwick Airport

Mark Elborne, UK chief executive, General Electric

Nigel Stein, Chief executive, GKN

Hazel Pegg, Director, Glastonbury Online

Richard Gnodde, Co-chief executive, Goldman Sachs International

Michael Sherwood, Co-chief executive, Goldman Sachs International

Tom Gosnell, Managing director, Gosnells Beverages

Rooney Anand, Chief executive, Greene King

Juliette Polge de Combret, Director, Green Rendez-Vous

Sir Andrew Witty, Chief executive, GSK

Jenny Halpern, Prince Chief executive, Halpern

David Atkins, Chief Executive, Hammerson

John Holland-Kaye, Chief executive, Heathrow

Allen Hogan, Managing director, Hogan’s Cider

Ashley Govier, Managing director, Hotel services Group

Douglas Flint CBE, Chairman, HSBC

Stuart Gulliver, Chief executive, HSBC

Mark Hutchinson, Managing director, Hutchinson Aerotech

Christian Salbaing, Deputy chairman, Hutchison Whampoa

Julian Smith, Director, I Am Enterprises Ltd

David Stokes, CEO, IBM

Dan Hydes, Managing director, Ignite Data Ltd Research

Rupert Pearce CEO, Inmarsat Tech

Ralf Speth KBE, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover

Mahmood Faiz, Director, James William Estate Agents

Jane Field, Owner/Founder, Jonny’s Sister

Katharine Pooley, Chief executive and owner, Katharine Pooley Interior design

Kelly Hoppen MBE, Director, Kelly Hoppen Interiors

Martin Dare-Edwards, Chief executive officer, Ketonex Ltd

Veronique Laury CEO, Kingfisher

Neil Clifford, Chief executive, Kurt Geiger

Ian Walker, Director, Laundry Republic Ltd

Sir Julian Horn-Smith Advisory Board Member, Letter One Technology

Patrick O’Sullivan Chairman of ERS Ltd, Lloyd’s of London

John Nelson Chairman, Lloyd’s of London

Christopher Parker Managing director, London and Scottish International Ltd

Xavier Rolet KBE CEO, London Stock Exchange

Debbie Wosskow, Chief executive officer, Love Home Swap Ltd

Tim Allen, Managing Director, M J Allen Group Ltd

Jess Burley ,Global CEO, M/ Six

Mark Reynolds, Chief Executive, Mace Group Infrastructure

Charlie Cornish, Chief Executive, Manchester Airports Group;

Martin Lamb, Director, Maple Consulting Ltd

Christopher Peer Managing Director, Maritime House Limited

Marc Bolland* CEO, Marks and Spencer

Rick Haythornthwaite, Chairman, Mastercard

Ron Dennis CBE, CEO and Chairman, McLaren Technology Group

Clare Hornby, Founder and Creative Director, ME+EM

Karen Blackett OBE, Chairwoman, MediaCom

Sir Nigel Rudd, Chairman, Meggitt Engineering

Doug Dooley, Managing Director, MICC & TRM Ltd

Byron Dixon, Chief Executive Officer, Micro-Fresh International

Kanya King MBE, CEO and Founder, MOBO Organisations Ltd

Rana Harvey, Managing Director, Monster Group (UK) Ltd

Fraser Smeaton, Chief Executive, Morphsuits

Alan Parker CBE, Chairman, Mothercare

Dean Finch, CEO, National Express Group

Steve Holliday, CEO, National Grid Utilities

Mary Nelson, Director, Nelson Browne Management Ltd

Sam Laidlaw, Chairman, Neptune Oil and Gas

Miisa Mink, Chairperson, Nordic Bakery Limited

Andrew Mitchell, Chief Executive, North East Finance Ltd

Geeta Sidhu-Robb, CEO and Founder, Nosh Detox

Stuart Rose, Chairman, Ocado Group

Tim Steiner, CEO, Ocado Group

Christina Richardson,CMO, Openr

Charlie Thuillier, Managing Director, Oppo Brothers Limited

Pia Marocco, Managing Director, Osborne & Partners

Luke Brynley-Jones, Managing Director, Our Social Times Ltd

Paul Simpson, Director, Paul Simpson Ltd

John Fallon, CEO, Pearson Publishing

Ayman Asfari, CEO, Petrofac

Graham Spencer, Executive Director, Plants for Europe Ltd

Scott Rowland, Chief Executive Officer, Precept (UK) Ltd

Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive, Prudential plc

Steve Wadey, CEO QinetiQ

Mary Quicke, Managing Director, Quickes Traditional Ltd

Raman Sehgal, Director, Ramarketing & PR Ltd

Gail Rebuck DBE, Chairman, Random House UK

Graham Chipchase, Chief Executive, Rexam

Sir Peter Rigby, CEO & Chairman, Rigby Group PLC

Jan du Plessis, Chairman, Rio Tinto Group

Warren East CBE, CEO, Rolls Royce

Ben Van Beurden CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

Stephen Hester CEO, RSA Insurance Financial Services

Michael O’Leary, Chief Executive, Ryanair

Alan Clark, CEO, SABMiller

Alison Edgar, Managing Director, Sales Coaching Solutions Ltd

Shriti Vadera, Chair, Santander UK

Nathan Bostock, CEO, Santander UK

Caroline Cole, Director, Savoir Faire Accounting Ltd

Tori Chilcott Co-Founder, ScootaTravel

Rupert Soames OBE, CEO, SERCO Infrastructure

Juergen Maier, UK CEO, Siemens Manufacturing

Mark Lyndon, Director, Signature Marketing Limited

Simon Barrow, Director, Simon Barrow Associates

Melanie Goldsmith, Director, Smith & Sinclair Ltd

Jonathan Grubin, Chief Executive Officer,SoPost Ltd

Doug Squires, Director, Squires Gear and Engineering Limited

Bill Winters, CEO, Standard Chartered

Ian Barnett, Director, Surfanic International Ltd

Dido Harding, Chief Executive, TalkTalk

Dr Heather McGregor CBE, CEO, Taylor Bennett

Ronan Dunne, Chief Executive, Telefonica O2 UK

Sara Bell CEO, Tempus Energy

Billy Walker, Managing Director, The Benriach Distillery Company Ltd

Daniel Williams, Managing Director, The Bottle Shop (Penarth) Ltd

Jay Risbridger, Director, The Green Stationery Company Ltd

Sally Greene OBE, Chief Executive, The Old Vic

Margo Marrone, Co-Founder,The Organic Pharmacy

Rory Curnock Cook, Director, The Profs Tuition Ltd

Lady Ruth Rogers MBE, Owner, The River Café

Niamh Barker, Managing Director, The Travelwrap Company Ltd,

John Harries, Proprietor, Three Horseshoes Inn

Stephen Weil, Managing DirectorTI Partners

Lloyd Dorfman, President, Travelex

Bernardo Ivo Cruz, Global Managing Partner, True Bridge Consultancy

Peter Long, Supervisory Board Member & former Chief Executive, TUI Travel

Olivier Dochez, Chief Executive Officer, Two Guys From Brussels

Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive, Ultra Electronics Holdings

Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever

Lucian Grainge CBE, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group

Luis Arriaga, Managing Director, UPS UK Ltd

Kate Unsworth, Founder and CEO,Vinaya

Peter Berry, Managing Partner, VIP Labels

Tom Mockridge, Chief Executive, Virgin Media

Jayne-Anne Gadhia, CEO, Virgin Money

Ian Taylor, CEO and President, Vitol Energy

Vittorio Colao, CEO Vodafone

Sir Peter Kendall, Director, W J Kendall Contracting Limited

Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Kasim Ali, Director, Waterloo Tea Limited

Keith Cochrane, Chief Executive, Weir Group,Engineering

Sir Terence Matthews, Chairman,Wesley Clover

Karren Brady, Vice-Chairman, West Ham FC

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP; Creative Industries

Dr Uwe Kruger, Chief Executive,WS Atkins

Rich Clothier, Managing Director, Wyke Farms

