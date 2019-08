The FTSE 100 index of UK stocks just pushed above 7,000 for the first time ever.

As of 3:06 p.m. GMT (11:06 a.m. ET) it’s up 0.61% at 7005.80.

Only last month, the FTSE broke to a new record high, punching above its 1999 level.

