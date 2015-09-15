The FTSE went nowhere

The FTSE 100 wasn’t up to much on Monday.

In the first session since hard left-winger Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the opposition in parliament, Britain’s index of leading shares opened higher.

But shares drifted around lunchtime, not helped by a weak US open, and the index ended up down 0.54%, or 33.17 points at 6084.59.

Commodity stocks were big losers, hit by the continued slump in oil and copper prices. Retailers also slipped, ahead of inflation numbers tomorrow that are expected to show 0% growth.

Other European markets are pretty flat too — Germany’s DAX is up 0.48%, France’s CAC-40 is down 0.69%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.36%.

