3 IN A ROW: The FTSE 100 hit its third all-time high in 3 days

Britain’s benchmark share index, the FTSE 100 hit a fresh intraday high late in trading on Friday, marking the third time in three days that the index has broken all-time highs.

Shortly before trading finished for the day at 12.30 p.m. GMT — Friday is a half day in the UK markets — the FTSE popped its head above the previous record intraday high of 7,123, reached on October 11 this year.

As data feeds vary in the minutes after trading closes, the exact figure is not yet confirmed, but data from Google Finance suggests that the FTSE ended 2016’s final trading day at 7,142 points — more than 20 points higher than the previous closing high, and close to 20 points higher than the previous intraday peak.

Earlier this week, the index hit record closing highs on both Wednesday and Thursday.

More follows…

