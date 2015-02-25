FTSE 100 just rocketed to a record high

The FTSE 100 just hit a new all-time high.

The index closed at 6953.12, above the December 1999 record of 6,950.

Shares rose sharply after the Eurogroup, ECB President Mario Draghi and the IMF (to an extent), appeared to sign off on Greece’s planned reforms.

In the six-page document, Athens rowed back on campaign promises to halt privatisations, boost welfare spending and raise the minimum wage and pledged to consult partners before key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.

While, the ECB and the IMF aren’t entirely happy with the radical Greek government’s reform plans (as detailed here extensively), the fact that Athens is on track to receive its four-month bailout extension was enough to push stocks higher.

NOW WATCH: This Video Of The Largest Breakage Of Ice From A Glacier Ever Filmed Is Absolutely Frightening



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.