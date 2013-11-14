The British Stock Market Is Tumbling

Britain’s FTSE 100 is tumbling.

It’s down by around 1.5% right now, and it’s underperforming the European markets.

Earlier today, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that the country’s unemployment rate was falling faster than expected. This appears to be a signal that the central bank may tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

The pound also spiked on the news.

