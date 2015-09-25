European markets just had a dreary day as BMW cratered

Mike Bird

It’s been another dreary day for European markets.

After days of headline domination from Volkswagen, BMW took centre stage today, after an AUTO BILD story revealed that real-world tests gave one of the automaker’s X3 models emissions 11 times higher than the EU limit.

Volkswagen saw some colossal swings too — shares opened up 4.7%, rose to as much as 8% higher before slumping back into negative territory after the BMW story broke.

The UK’s FTSE 100 slumped, ending down -1.21%.

Glencore had a dismal day, ending down by over 9%, while Rangold Resources, another mining company, topped the tables, rising by more than 5%.

Here’s how things look in the other major European markets:

  • Germany’s DAX: -1.88%
  • France’s CAC 40: -1.96%
  • Italy’s FTSE MIB: -2.13%
  • Spain’s Ibex: -1.96%

