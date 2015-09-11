European stocks are in a funk

The FTSE 100 just closed down 1.14%, or 71.32 points at 6157.69, after a pretty drab day.

The index opened in the red, came close to breaking even after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, but then turned down again after the US opened lower.

US markets fell after better than expected jobs numbers, which traders fear could make a interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve more likely.

Markets across Europe are in the same boat as the FTSE — Germany’s DAX is down 0.85%, the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 1.44%, and France’s CAC-40 is down 1.39%.

