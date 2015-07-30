Bang! FTSE 100 adds 1.1%

The FTSE 100 just closed up 1.16%, or 75.72 points at 6631, in London.

The big winner was once again Hikma Pharmaceuticals, still climbing after Tuesday’s $US2.65 billion (£1.7 billion) deal for US drug maker Roxane. Hikma closed up 3.62%.

At the other end of the table catering group Compass tanked 5.16% after it warned that profits would be hit by declining demand from the oil and mining industries.

