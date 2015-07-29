FTSE 100 CLOSE: A great day for RSA, a terrible one for Royal Mail

London’s FTSE 100 just closed up 0.80%, or 52.01 points higher at 6557.14. It’s a good day but there are some huge contrasting fortunes when you look closer.

Firstly, it was a great day for RSA Insurance. The company was the biggest riser by miles, leaping over 17% after rival Zurich Insurance said it’s considering a takeover bid.

Generic drug maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals also did well, ending up 12% after buying Roxane, a US specialist generics company, for $US2.65 billion (£1.7 billion).

But at the other end of the table Royal Mail tanked, closing down 3.6% after competition watchdog Ofcom slammed the postal operator for “unlawful discrimination” against rivals.

