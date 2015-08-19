The FTSE 100 got whacked by metal

The FTSE 100 just closed in London down 14.34 points, or 0.22% at 6535.96.

It’s not a big fall — it’s August after all — but the reason behind the fall is metal. Concerns about Chinese demand sent copper prices tanking to a 6 year low, while other metals also dived.

That hit miners — Chilean copper giant Antofagasta was the biggest faller down 2%; Anglo American fell by 1.7%; Fresnillo was 1.7% lower; and BHP Billiton slipped 1.8%.

Surprisingly, there was one miner at the other end of the share index. Glencore was the day’s biggest riser, up 3.5%, rebounding from all-time lows recorded yesterday ahead of half-year results tomorrow.

