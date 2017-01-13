The FTSE 100 broke its record closing high for the 11th day in a row

LONDON – Britain’s blue-chip stock index, the FTSE 100, just about managed to continue its record-breaking rally on Thursday, closing just 0.03% higher than the previous closing record, set on Wednesday.

That means the index has now hit a new record close every day for the last 11 trading days. It means the FTSE has both never been so high and has beaten its record for consecutive record closes — another new record.

The index of the UK’s 100 biggest companies ended at 7,292.37 points, according to data from Google Finance, as the chart below shows:

The index spent most of the day in negative territory, before popping above its opening price, repeating a pattern it has followed frequently since its first record-breaking day on December 28.

Small gains on the day came despite stocks falling globally as markets reacted to Donald Trump’s first press conference since winning the US presidential election. Gains on the index were led by paper and packaging firm Mondi (up 5.6%) and precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources, which both gained around 3% on the back of a rally from gold.

