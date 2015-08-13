UK shares were smashed today

China cut its guiding rate for the yuan for a second day running and the effect on the UK stock market was devastating.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.43%, or 95 points to 6569.36, on concerns a weaker yuan will worsen the commodities rout and deflate corporate profits.

Here’s today’s chart:

Miners, already battered by the falling price of commodities, were among the hardest hit. Retailers also did poorly.

Glencore was down as low as 5.76%, Tesco fell almost 3%, and Sports Direct dropped as low as 3.86%.

Randgold Resources was an exception, popping up more than 5% on the strengthening gold price.

