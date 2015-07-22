The FTSE stays as flat as a pancake

It has been a quiet day in London.

The FTSE 100 closed down 19.62 points, or 0.29%, at 6769 on Tuesday — hardly a big move. The bulk of the dip came in afternoon trade, with London dragged down by a weak open for US markets.

THE BEST : After tanking on Monday, gold miners were some of the best performers — Randgold Resources jumped 2.2% and Fresnillo climbed 3.4%.

After tanking on Monday, gold miners were some of the best performers — Randgold Resources jumped 2.2% and Fresnillo climbed 3.4%. THE WORST: easyJet was the biggest faller, down 3% after a downgrade from Commerzbank.

Here’s today in context:

Investing.com The FTSE 100 has closed pretty much flat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.