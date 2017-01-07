NINE SESSION HOT STREAK: FTSE 100 breaks 7,200 for another record close

LONDON — Britain’s biggest stock market closed higher for the ninth day straight session on Friday, posting yet another record high.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.20%, or 14.19 points, at 7,209.50 on Friday, breaking through the symbolically important 7,200 level. It’s another record for the index and means the FTSE has now closed higher in every session since December 21. (Holiday closures mean it’s only a nine-day streak.)

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, says in an emailed statement: “Financials have been the best performing sector today, not surprising given the jump in yields from this afternoon’s numbers, with Lloyds, leading the gainers.”

Lloyds closed up 2.12%, while defence giant BAE Systems also finished strongly, up 2.98%.

At the other end of the table precious metal miners suffered, with Mexican gold and silver miner Fresnillo down 3.36% and gold miner Randgold Resources closing 2.83% lower. Hewson says the pair “have slid back along with the gold price on the back of a stronger US dollar.”

