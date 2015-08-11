The FTSE bounced back on China hopes

The FTSE 100 share index bounced back from early losses to end the day up 0.17%, or 11.70 points to 6,730.19

Mining stocks that had been hit by surprisingly weak export and inflation data from China, bounced back on hopes that the country will boost its stimulus plan.

Here’s what it looked like today:

Mining stocks were up slightly. Rio Tinto rose 1.62%.

NOW WATCH: The cheapest new Ferrari money can buy is absolutely gorgeous



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.