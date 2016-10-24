Here are the biggest movers in Britain's markets on Monday

Britain’s stock market has started the week on the front foot, with the benchmark FTSE 100 index o.6% higher in early trade on Monday morning.

Here’s how it looks at around 8.45 a.m. BST (3.45 a.m. ET):

Henry Croft, a research analyst at Accendo Markets, says in an email on Monday morning that European markets are being boosted “as the USD maintains its strong footing and political developments in the UK over the weekend slightly ease fears of a so-called ‘hard’ brexit.

“Without major event risk this week (after the final US Presidential Election and with no monetary policy updates) macro data and earnings will remain in focus for investors, with major UK Banks Barclays, Lloyds, and RBS all reporting their Q3 earnings in the latter half of the week.”

In Britain, all but a handful of the FTSE’s constituents have gained so far on Monday. The biggest riser is budget airline easyJet, which has climbed more than 3.5% in the first half hour of trading, after The Times on Saturday touted the company as its “Share of the Week.”

Here’s the chart for easyJet so far on Monday:

Close behind easyJet is subprime lender Provident Financial, which has seen its stock gain around 3.2% just before 8:30 a.m. BST. Provident shares are currently at £31.00 each.

Other big movers on Monday morning include the London Stock Exchange (up 2.1% to £29.25), mining firm Rio Tinto (up 2.07% to £27.23), and broadcaster ITV (up 1.99% to £1.744).

Moves are muted at the other end of the table, with pharma giants Shire and AstraZeneca the biggest losers, down 0.77% to £50.14 and 0.62% to £49.21 per share respectively.

Other fallers include Royal Bank of Scotland — down 0.5% on news of confusion about the sale of the bank’s Williams & Glynn branches — and British American Tobacco, down less than 0.1% a few days after offering $47 billion to take over full control of fellow tobacco firm Reynolds American.

