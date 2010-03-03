FT's Joanna Chung Switches To Wall Street Journal As Law Bureau Chief

Joanna Chung, the Financial Times’ U.S. correspondent covering financial regulation and enforcement, has shifted to The Wall Street Journal as Bureau Chief of the Law Group. She will cover law and lead the paper’s legal coverage including on WSJ.com’s law blog.



Here’s the memo circulated to staffers from Robert Thompson, editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal:

Dear All,

I’m delighted to announce that one of the leading journalists from the Financial Times in the US, Joanna Chung, is joining us as Bureau Chief of the Law Group. Jo is a true renaissance journalist, bringing varied experiences and much expertise to the Journal. At the FT, she led coverage of US financial regulation and enforcement, including the SEC, US attorneys, the FDIC and major developments in securities law. She also spearheaded the FT’s coverage of Mr. Bernard Madoff’s mischiefs, the UBS case, Galleon and other major criminal matters.

Prior to her current job, Jo covered capital markets in London, played a role in covering the 2004 elections, and reported on a range of companies, including Shell and BP. In 2002, she was selected to participate in the FT’s graduate trainee program, through which she took courses at City University of London. Jo also earned an undergraduate degree in political science and a masters in international affairs at Columbia University.

As leader of our law coverage, Jo will build on the excellent work of her esteemed predecessors. We have led coverage of unfolding corporate stories, including the problems at Toyota, and brought the law to life through profiles of judges, lawyers and the various miscreants and misanthropes who populate the courtroom. Jo will report Matt Murray – please join us in welcoming this great journalist to the Journal.

Robert

