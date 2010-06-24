FTEN Goes All Out On Their SIFMA Booth Every Year With Crazy Movie Themes

Vince Veneziani

Wandering around the floor of the SIFMA conference yesterday, we stumbled upon this booth from trading solutions vendor FTEN:

alice in wonderland FTEN booth

Photo: Business Insider

As you can see, it’s a pretty elaborate setup of Alice In Wonderland. Not only is it attention-getting, which helps potential clients remember who you are and what you do, it’s also a recurring theme.

A source told us yesterday that FTEN does this sort of elaborate setup every year. 

After we took this picture, a huge group of Japanese businessmen whipped out their digital cameras and started snapping photos and pointing at the woman dressed up as Alice. Clearly FTEN has a hit on their hands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.